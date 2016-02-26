CORRECTED-BMO bundles uninsured Canada mortgages into securities -Moody's (April 17)
April 18 Bank of Montreal is bundling nearly C$2 billion ($1.50 billion) of prime Canadian mortgages into securities, said Moody's in a pre-sale report on Monday.
Feb 26 (Reuters) Chuou International Group Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified)
Year Year Year
ended Dec 31, 2015 ended Dec 31, 2014 to Dec 31, 2016
LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 647 mln 635 mln 683 mln
(+1.8 pct) (+1.9 pct) (+5.6 pct) Operating 10 mln 8 mln 27 mln
(+30.3 pct) (-0.7 pct) (+152.9 pct) Recurring 15 mln 12 mln 34 mln
(+19.4 pct) (-15.7 pct) (+120.2 pct) Net 20 mln 2 mln 17 mln
(+911.2 pct) (-54.6 pct) (-17.1 pct) EPS 10.82 yen 1.33 yen 5.52 yen Ann Div nil nil nil -Q2 div nil nil nil -Q4 div nil nil nil To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=7170.T
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - estimated assets under management as at March 31, 2017, were $8.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: