UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 26 Shanghai Metersbonwe Fashion And Accessories Co Ltd
* Says preliminary 2015 swings to net loss of 431.5 million yuan ($66.00 million) versus net profit of 145.6 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Rs8J8g
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5379 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.