BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates says estimated AUM as at March 31 2017, were $8.9 bln
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - estimated assets under management as at March 31, 2017, were $8.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 26 Future Land Holdings Co Ltd
* Says share trade to halt from February 29 pending announcement
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1KPIER9
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc - estimated assets under management as at March 31, 2017, were $8.9 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 18 Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust: