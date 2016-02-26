Feb 26 Ciwen Media Corp

* Says aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($229.48 million) in private placement of shares to fund project

* Says trading of shares to resume on Feb 29

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Qkf2Ir; bit.ly/1S5IuGO

