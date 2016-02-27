Feb 27 Zee Media Corp Ltd

* Says board approved in-principle acquisition of up to 80 stake in Today Merchandise Pvt Ltd and Today Retail Network Pvt Ltd

* Target companies developing infrastructure for launching a TV shopping channel and also operate e-commerce site

* To initially invest about 398 million rupees by June to acquire 49 percent stake each in the two cos

* To increase stake in the cos by investing up to 1.26 billion rupees over 4 years