BRIEF-Broadex Technologies to pay cash 0.2 yuan per share as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.2 yuan per share as FY 2016 div payment
Feb 28 Guangdong Advertising Group
* Says preliminary net profit up 29.1 percent y/y at 548.8 million yuan ($83.93 million) in 2015
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Qn3Hr5
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5390 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay cash 0.2 yuan per share as FY 2016 div payment
April 12 Rolling Stone magazine and the administrator at the University of Virginia have reached an agreement which ends a defamation case over the publication's retracted story about an alleged gang rape at the school, court documents filed on Tuesday showed.