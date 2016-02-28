Feb 28 Guangdong Taicheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says scraps share private placement plan for 2015

* Says plans share private placement for 2016 to raise up to 740 million yuan ($113.17 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Qdaoyh; bit.ly/21Bdt0a

