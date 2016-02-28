BRIEF-Cellink Q2 net sales SEK 2.9 million
* Q2 EBITDA SEK 167,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
Feb 28 Jiangsu Jiujiujiu Technology Co Ltd
* Says preliminary net profit up 17.75 percent y/y at 570 million yuan ($87.17 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/213ME2h
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5390 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q2 EBITDA SEK 167,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Appoints Jez Moulding as group chief operating officer and executive vice president of Ashfield Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)