UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 29 Yunnan Hongxiang Yixintang Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says shareholder plans to sell up to 0.44 million company's shares between March 7 and September 6 to repay loans
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RzJ7Xa
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.