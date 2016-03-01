UPDATE 1-Senegal to issue Eurobond in April -FinMin
ABIDJAN, April 14 Senegal will issue a Eurobond this month in order to finance a series of infrastructure and power production projects, Finance Minister Amadou Ba said on Friday.
Mar 1 (Reuters) Orix Jreit Inc EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months to 6 months to
Feb 29, 2016 Feb 29, 2016
LATEST PRIOR
FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 19.94 18.91
Net 7.48 6.45
Div 2,910 yen 2,780 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8954.T
