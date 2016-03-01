BRIEF-CASI Pharmaceuticals reports on enrollment status of ENMD-2076 phase 2 study in triple-negative breast cancer
* Says decision has been reached to stop further patient enrollment in its phase 2, open-label study of enmd-2076
March 1 Sunflower Pharmaceuticals Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire U.S. sunflower forest inc for $1,000 and boost its capital by $1 million
* Abbott, Alere say they agreed to dismiss respective lawsuits