BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
March 1 AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit down 18.5 percent y/y at 401.2 million yuan ($61.27 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1L1vHE7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5484 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage: