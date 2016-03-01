BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
March 1 Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd
* says plans to invest up to 3 billion yuan ($458.14 million)in a commercial bank's IPO in overseas market
* Says shares to resume trading on March 2
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Lt8nPA
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5482 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources Source text : http://bit.ly/2pjNhu4 Further company coverage:
* Q1 net interest income totaled $9.9 million, an increase of 0.5% compared to same quarter a year ago Source text - http://bit.ly/2p3SFo3 Further company coverage: