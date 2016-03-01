March 1 Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire Ningbo investment firm worth about 3.3 billion yuan ($503.97 million) via share issue

* Says will indirectly own ARC Group's auto parts assets after transaction

* Says plans to raise up to 825 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, replenish capital

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5480 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)