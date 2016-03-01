UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Yinyi Real Estate Co Ltd
* Says plans to acquire Ningbo investment firm worth about 3.3 billion yuan ($503.97 million) via share issue
* Says will indirectly own ARC Group's auto parts assets after transaction
* Says plans to raise up to 825 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, replenish capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QpG2tx
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5480 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.