BANGKOK, March 2 Thai Union Group Pcl's senior officials said in a briefing to investors:

* Thai Union Group aims for 2016 sales of $4-$5 billion, reaching $8 billion in 2020

* Group seeks mergers and acquisitions opportunities to reach $8 billion target in 2020

* Plans to spend about 3.5 billion baht this year on machinery purchases

* Has no plans to review its recent decision not to acquire Bumble Bee and will focus on existing businesses

* Plans to expand markets in China to boost growth Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)