UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK, March 2 Thai Union Group Pcl's senior officials said in a briefing to investors:
* Thai Union Group aims for 2016 sales of $4-$5 billion, reaching $8 billion in 2020
* Group seeks mergers and acquisitions opportunities to reach $8 billion target in 2020
* Plans to spend about 3.5 billion baht this year on machinery purchases
* Has no plans to review its recent decision not to acquire Bumble Bee and will focus on existing businesses
* Plans to expand markets in China to boost growth Further company coverage: (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasarn; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.