March 2 Allwin Telecommunication Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire mobile game developer Shanghai Snowfish Tech Co for 1.9 billion yuan ($290.06 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 913.6 million yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, replenish capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1Qrhlgo

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5504 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)