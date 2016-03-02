BRIEF-Cynata Therapeutics initiates formal regulatory engagement for U.S. market
* Cynata expects to receive FDA's written advice arising from pre-ind meeting by July 2017.
March 2 Qinghai Gelatin Co Ltd
* Says gets securities regulator's approval for asset acquisition, shares to resume trading on March 3
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QrhJLL
April 18 Intuitive Surgical Inc on Tuesday increased its 2017 forecast for growth in procedures using its da Vinci surgical robots after reporting higher-than-expected first-quarter revenue and profit, and its shares rose nearly 4 percent.