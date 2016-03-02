March 2 Jiangxi Zhengbang Technology Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 2.36 billion yuan ($360.34 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, repay bank loans

* Says shares to resume trading on March 3

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/217JNWh; bit.ly/24AAbrH

