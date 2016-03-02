March 2 Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
Chief Executive Charles Li says in his blog
* "This is our plan to expand Stock Connect, which has
connected the secondary markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong, to
the primary market"
* Says Primary Equity Connet would allow mainland investors
to participate in Hong Kong IPOs and vice versa
* "The urgent need for the Mainland is to diversify its
investor base, including attracting more institutional
participation, and to allow Mainland investors to have greater
access to high-quality international investment assets so they
can diversify their holdings"
* Says Primary Equity Connect and the Third Board
initiatives are in early stages, open to debate
