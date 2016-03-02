UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 2 Shenzhen stock exchange says
* Guangdong Alpha Animation and Culture Co Ltd's Vice president Chen Derong bought company shares within 10 days before company released its 2015 preliminary results
* Says Chen reprimanded by Shenzhen stock exchange as he has violated exchange's rules
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TQovgx
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.