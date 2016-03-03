BRIEF-Zhejiang Jianfeng Group to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 3 Guangdong Taicheng Pharmaceutical Co Ltd
* Says securities regulator to halt review of its shares private placement application
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1RrkEAO
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016