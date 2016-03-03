BRIEF-Qatar's United Development Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
March 3 Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co Ltd
* Says expects q1 net profit to rise 60-120 percent y/y to 108.3-148.9 million yuan ($16.55- $22.75 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LAhBcR
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5437 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Q1 net profit 231 million riyals vs 259 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2ooanxD) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit 91.2 million riyals vs 288.1 million riyals year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2oGUS7s) Further company coverage: