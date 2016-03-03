March 3 Hithink RoyalFlush Information Network Co Ltd

* Says expects q1 net profit to rise 60-120 percent y/y to 108.3-148.9 million yuan ($16.55- $22.75 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1LAhBcR

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5437 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)