** Schroders, Britain's biggest listed asset manager, +4 pct, top Stoxx 600 financial services index after higher FY earnings, driven by strong Institutional flows

** PBT before exceptional items at 609.7 mln stg vs co-compiled analysts' consensus of 601.1 mln stg

** Co also says long-serving CEO will move to the chairman's role

** Asset managers hurt due to EM exposure, with Schroders -c.9 pct YTD vs FTSE's -1.5 pct

** 3rd top FTSE 100 gainer on Thurs