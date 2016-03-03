March 3 Thai Total Access PCL

* Makes progress with state-run CAT Telecom on using 1800 MHz mobile frequency to operate 4G service and serve the demand for mobile internet, according to a statement

* Says expects to conclude negotiation with CAT Telecom, which should help generate revenue for CAT, and Thai TAC will have more bandwidth to operate 4G service Further company coverage: (Reporting By Khettiya Jittapong)