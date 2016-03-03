March 3 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd

* Says aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($229.26 million)in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, repay bank loans

* Says to acquire bioengineering firm Claison for about 1.1 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1QNsFPL ; bit.ly/1RJrxQr

