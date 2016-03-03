BRIEF-Zhejiang Jianfeng Group to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 2.5 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 3 Zhongyuan Union Cell & Gene Engineering Corp Ltd
* Says aims to raise up to 1.5 billion yuan ($229.26 million)in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, repay bank loans
* Says to acquire bioengineering firm Claison for about 1.1 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/1QNsFPL ; bit.ly/1RJrxQr
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5429 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it plans to pay cash div 3 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016