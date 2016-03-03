** Thomas Cook Group -4 pct & 2nd top FTSE midcap loser after Barclays downgrades FY earnings expectations as trading remains tough

** Brokerage cuts TP to 110p from 122p & 2016 EPS forecast by 15 pct to 10p

** 7 brokerages rate stock "buy" or higher, 8 "hold" & 1 "sell" or lower; mean PT is 127.69p

** The tourism group said last month that for the summer, when it makes the majority of its profit, customer security worries had so far dented bookings

** At that point also says it was experiencing a later booking pattern & reports narrower loss for Q1 (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)