VW China sales to grow at least 4-5 pct in 2017 - China CEO
SHANGHAI, April 18 German carmaker Volkswagen AG's China sales are set to grow at least 4-5 percent this year, the automaker's China chief said on Tuesday.
** Thomas Cook Group -4 pct & 2nd top FTSE midcap loser after Barclays downgrades FY earnings expectations as trading remains tough
** Brokerage cuts TP to 110p from 122p & 2016 EPS forecast by 15 pct to 10p
** 7 brokerages rate stock "buy" or higher, 8 "hold" & 1 "sell" or lower; mean PT is 127.69p
** The tourism group said last month that for the summer, when it makes the majority of its profit, customer security worries had so far dented bookings
** At that point also says it was experiencing a later booking pattern & reports narrower loss for Q1 (RM: esha.vaish.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
SHANGHAI, April 18 Chinese fund CMC Capital Partners (CMC), which has tie-ups from soccer club Manchester City to Warner Bros, has partnered with top Hollywood talent management firm Creative Artists Agency (CAA), the two firms said on Tuesday.