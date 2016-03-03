Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
JAKARTA, March 3 Indonesia's largest telco firm PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk said in a statement posted on company website:
* 2015 net profit 15.5 trillion rupiah vs 14.5 trillion rupiah a year earlier (Reporting by Cindy Silviana)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order