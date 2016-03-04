March 4 Genimous Investment Co Ltd

* Says revises assets acquisition plan

* Says to acquire stakes in three technology firms for a combined 1.3 billion yuan ($199.31 million) via share issue

* Says to acquire Spigot Inc for $251.7 million via cash

* Says to raise up to 2.8 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund acquisitions

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QwAkTn

($1 = 6.5226 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)