March 4 Aucma Co Ltd

* Says plans to raise up to 1.0 billion yuan ($153.33 million) in private placement of shares to fund projects, replenish capital

* Says shares to resume trading on March 7

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TUbtyu; bit.ly/1TdmUkO

