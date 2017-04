March 4 Guotai Junan Securities Co Ltd

* Says controlling shareholder, Shanghai State-Owned Assets Operation Co Ltd, bought 34.1 million shares in the company between September 7, 2015 and March 4, 2016

* Says controlling shareholder holds 26.01 percent stake in the company as of March 4, 2016

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TdOBu1

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)