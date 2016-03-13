BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces U.S. funding agreement
* Its united states investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 LLC (bentham imf 1) has agreed to fund a further matter in us
March 13 China Vanke Co Ltd
* Says signs memorandum of understanding on cooperation for possible transactions with Shenzhen Metro Group Co Ltd
* Says preliminary estimated transaction consideration is in the range of 40 billion yuan ($6.16 billion) to 60 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TFkBYb
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4940 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Its united states investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 LLC (bentham imf 1) has agreed to fund a further matter in us
* Resignation of Teik Seng Cheah as vice-chairman of the board