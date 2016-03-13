March 13 China Vanke Co Ltd

* Says signs memorandum of understanding on cooperation for possible transactions with Shenzhen Metro Group Co Ltd

* Says preliminary estimated transaction consideration is in the range of 40 billion yuan ($6.16 billion) to 60 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TFkBYb

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4940 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)