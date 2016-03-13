BRIEF-IMF Bentham announces U.S. funding agreement
* Its united states investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 LLC (bentham imf 1) has agreed to fund a further matter in us
March 13 Orient Securities Co Ltd
* Says 2015 net profit up 213 percent y/y at 7.3 billion yuan ($1.12 billion)
* Resignation of Teik Seng Cheah as vice-chairman of the board