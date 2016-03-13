Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 13 Hangzhou CNCR-IT Co Ltd
* Says shares to halt trade starting March 14 pending share private placement plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1pnHKC5
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order