UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
BANGKOK, March 14 Thailand's Central Plaza Hotel Pcl's senior vice president for finance Ronnachit Mahattanapreut said in a briefing to investors:
* Central Plaza expects revenue from hotel operations up 6 percent in 2016 versus 7 percent in 2015
* Sees hotel occupancy rate at 81 percent in 2016 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by Amy Sawitta Lefevre)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.