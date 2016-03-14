Mar 14 (Reuters) Kenedix Residential Investment Corporation FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2016 ended Jul 31, 2015 to Jul 31, 2016 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 5.23 5.30 5.31 (-1.4 pct ) (+25.0 pct ) (+1.7 pct ) Net 2.18 2.25 2.15 (-3.1 pct ) (+29.6 pct ) (-1.4 pct ) Div 6,231 yen 6,247 yen 6,170 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=3278.T