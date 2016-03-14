UPDATE 1-Barclays CEO Staley investigated for whistleblowing breach
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Britain's financial regulators are investigating Barclays chief executive Jes Staley and the bank over the handling of a whistleblowing incident.
Mar 14 (Reuters) Japan Logistics Fund Inc FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months 6 months 6 months 6 months ended Jan 31, 2016 ended Jul 31, 2015 to Jul 31, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017 LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.55 7.07 7.59 7.53 (+6.8 pct ) (-24.9 pct ) (+0.5 pct ) (-0.8 pct ) Net 3.55 3.21 3.55 3.55 (+10.6 pct ) (-41.2 pct ) (-0.1 pct ) (0.0 pct ) Div 4,033 yen 3,866 yen 4,030 yen 4,030 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=8967.T
TORONTO, April 10 Canada's main stock index was barely higher in morning trade on Monday, helped by energy stocks as the price of oil rose, while miners broadly weighed.