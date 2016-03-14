** Anglo-African insurance co's shares jumps as much as 3 pct, top FTSE 100 gainer, after Barclays raises PT

** Barclays raises PT to 220p from 210p; remains "overweight"

** Old Mutual's FY15 result showed good operational momentum- Barclays

** Co last week said it will split into its four main businesses, and may list its emerging market and wealth management arms

** Brokerage, however, flags that lack of details on the split makes it challenging to quantify the potential upside resulting from it