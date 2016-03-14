March 14 Shanghai New Culture Media Group Co Ltd

* Says to issue bonds worth up to 1 billion yuan ($154.00 million) to qualified investors to fund projects, acquisitions, repay loans

* Says to acquire Shanghai media firm for 2.16 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MhsyLp; bit.ly/1RgAFz8

