March 14 Zhejiang Orient Holdings Co Ltd

* Says 2015 net profit down 4.5 percent y/y at 588.9 million yuan ($90.68 million)

* Says plans to acquire stakes in four financial firms for a combined 7.2 billion yuan via share issue

* Says aims to raise up to 6.2 billion yuan in private placement o shares to boost target assets' capital, replenish working capital

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1ppgUJC; bit.ly/1V6aJ9n; bit.ly/1U0tDiL

($1 = 6.4946 Chinese yuan renminbi)