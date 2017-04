(Updates)

** GW Pharmaceuticals Plc's London-listed shares soar as much as 128 pct; best day ever

** Maker of cannabis-derived drugs says experimental drug to treat Dravet syndrome meets main goal in a late-stage study

** Dravet syndrome is a type of epilepsy with seizures; often triggered by hot temperatures or fever

** U.S. listed shares up 114 pct at $82.31

** Market cap soars past $1 bln vs $817.93 mln at Friday's close

** Developers of other cannabis-derived treatments for epilepsy including Insys Therapeutics Inc and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc jump on GW's success; Zogenix Inc , also developing a Dravet drug, also rises on the news

** Zynerba leaps about 65 pct to $13.90, Insys jumps about 25 pct to $21.14 and Zogenix rises about 16 pct to $10.16