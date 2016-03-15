BANGKOK, March 15 Robinson Department Store Pcl :

* Aims for sales growth to accelerate to 7 percent in 2016 from 5 percent in 2015

* Plans to invest 1.6 billion baht ($45.6 million) to open two new malls in 2016

* To invest 2.5 billion baht ($71.2 million) to renovate 20 branches over next five years

* Aims to have 56 branches nationwide by 2020 from 44 at end 2016 ($1 = 35.1100 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Writing by Viparat Jantraprap; Editing by xxxx)