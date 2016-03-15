Mar 15(Reuters)- Dentas Co., Ltd. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full Year Full Year to Mar 31, 2016 to Mar 31, 2016 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 945 mln 1.16 Operating loss 158 mln 52 mln Recurring loss 137 mln 81 mln Net loss 140 mln 81 mln EPS loss 553.32 yen 335.13 yen To see Company Overview page, click reuters://REALTIME/verb=CompanyData/ric=6174.T