BRIEF-Kuwait's Effect Real Estate FY loss narrows
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
March 15 China Life Insurance
* Says Jan-Feb premium income at 158.7 billion yuan ($24.38 billion)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1QZFRCc
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5090 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* FY net loss 293,453 dinars versus net loss of 1.7 million dinars year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
April 10 An out-of-control sales culture, a defensive boss obsessed with stamping out negative views about her division and a group chief executive who called her the "the best banker in America" were to blame for Wells Fargo & Co's devastating sales scandal, an internal investigation found.