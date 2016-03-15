BRIEF-Endo International sees total Q1 2017 revenues between $1,015 mln - $1,035 mln
* Endo International Plc - currently estimates total Q1 2017 revenues to be between $1,015 million and $1,035 million
March 15 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd
* Says plans to buy 2.6 percent stake in pharma firm for 170.6 million yuan ($26.21 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22hPPGn
($1 = 6.5095 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Oncomed Pharmaceuticals announces Bayer terminates its option to license vantictumab or ipafricept