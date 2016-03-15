BRIEF-Zeder Investments says FY recurring HEPS up 0.5 pct
* Fy recurring headline earnings up 0.5 pct to 42.6 cents per share
March 15 Bank Of Nanjing Co Ltd
* Says gets banking regulator's approval to issue up to 50 million preference shares
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1TKEdtO
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Fy recurring headline earnings up 0.5 pct to 42.6 cents per share
LONDON, April 10 (IFR) - Romania has set guidance for a dual-tranche euro offering, according to a lead.