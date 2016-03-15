March 15 Delinquency rates fell in February at major U.S. banks and credit card companies, with an expeception of American Express and JPMorgan Chase, which remained flat. Charge-off rates were flat at American Express, while it fell at Discover Financial Services, Bank of America Corp and JPMorgan. Net charge off rates rose at Capital One Financial Corp and Citigroup Inc Net Charge-Off Rate Delinquency Rate Feb 2016 Jan 2016 Feb 2016 Jan 2016 JP Morgan 2.27 2.36 1.20 1.20 Chase American 1.40 1.40 1.00 1.00 Express Bank of 2.63 2.64 1.65 1.68 America Capital 4.15 4.04 3.34 3.55 One Discover 1.53 1.66 1.38 1.39 Financial Citigroup 2.68 2.47 1.55 1.56 All figures are in percentages (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)