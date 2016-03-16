March 16 Fujian Guanfu Modern Household Wares Co Ltd

* Says plans to acquire plastic raw material retailer for 1.68 billion yuan ($257.66 million) via cash, share issue

* Says plans to raise up to 1.10 billion yuan ($168.71 million) in private placement of shares to fund acquisition, projects and repay loans

* Says terminates plan to acquire Jiangsu Baozong & Baoda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1UxRh4M; bit.ly/1SREmL6

