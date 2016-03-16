Mar 16 (Reuters)
Ichigo Hotel Reit Investment Corporation
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months and 10 days 6 months 6 months 6 months
ended Jan 31, 2016 ended Jul 31, 2015 to Jul 31, 2016 to Jan 31, 2017
LATEST PRIOR COMPANY COMPANY
RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST FORECAST
Revenues 197 mln 730 mln 755 mln
(+268.9 pct ) (+3.5 pct )
Net 65 mln 340 mln 360 mln
(+421.0 pct ) (+6.1 pct )
Div 471 yen 2,455 yen 2,606 yen
