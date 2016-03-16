Grey market has become a necessary evil for luxury watchmakers
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
March 16 Chinese Universe Publishing And Media Co Ltd
* Says gets approval to issue 2 billion yuan ($306.71 million) commercial paper
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1MlYUED
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5208 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Luxury brands face dilemma over unsold stock in demand downturn
SAN FRANCISCO/DETROIT, April 12 A group of Tesla Inc investors has urged the luxury electric car maker to add two new independent directors to its board who do not have any ties with Chief Executive Elon Musk and "provide a critical check on possible dysfunctional group dynamics."