Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
March 17 Leshi Internet Information And Technology Corp Beijing
* Says 2015 net profit up 57.4 percent y/y at 573.0 million yuan ($88.50 million)
* Says expect Q1 net profit to rise 10-40 percent y/y at about 104.9-133.5 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/22owGCD; bit.ly/1MafwV3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.4743 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Hong Kong newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order